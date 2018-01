Some people might dread Mondays -- the start of the work week -- but for others it means it's time for The Bachelor!

Fans look forward to this day and this deal only adds to the experience!

Now is your chance to enjoy the show, good food, good drinks, good company… and all for a great price.

Every Monday through March 19th, Sorso Wine Room in north Scottsdale is giving you a reason to hang out from 6 to 9 p.m.

But first, let us tell you a little about the place.

The word "Sorso" means "sip" in Italian. The wine room was inspired by a wine bar built in 1893 that the owners saw in Italy! Each bottle is attached to a tap that dispenses the wine.

It’s a lounge-type of environment, perfect for you to enjoy the love story…and by love story, we’re not just talking about The Bachelor.

Mark Teahen left a 12-year career in Major League Baseball and started the business with his wife Lauren! Doesn’t that story exude love?

Well, there’s more love being spread around the restaurant because Bachelor fans, you’ll get a bruschetta board and house bottle of wine for just 20 bucks every Monday from 6 to 9 p.m.

That’s right -- just in time to watch The Bachelor.

Of course, all of the TVs in the restaurant will be tuned in with the sound up so you can watch the show live with other fans.

The regular price for this deal is $46 so you’re getting more than half off.

If that's not enough fun for you, click here to join The Bachelor fantasy league!

The lucky winner will take home a $100 gift card!

IF YOU GO:

Sorso Wine Room

15323 N Scottsdale Rd #150, Scottsdale

(480) 951-4344