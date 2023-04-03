Valley woman finds success selling on Poshmark

PHOENIX — Poshmark is a popular website for buying and selling new and used clothing and household items. It's been around for 12 years, with more than 80 million users and 200 million active listings. Now, the site is rolling out a new feature to help people create a personal connection with customers while selling online.

It's something Phoenix mom Janaye Medina has been able to see success from thanks to her shining personality.

"For me, this is something that I do full-time. The transition from working in corporate America to doing this was scary at first, but making that transition has been amazing," says Medina.

The spare bedroom of her Valley home has been transformed into her Poshmark workspace with cameras, computers, and lots of clothes!

"My goodie goodies come from my own personal closet. But a lot of my clothing I find at mom-and-pop thrift shops here in Arizona," adds Medina.

She's been selling clothes online for years but now she's built an online community of customers turned friends thanks to the new "Poshmark Shows" feature.

"Now we can actually go live and work with people. I'm not one on one, but as in a group setting, where we can do live auctions...they get to see the item that they're bidding on and get more information on that item," says Medina.

It's an interactive live auction where viewers participate in real-time with the sellers, asking questions and placing offers.

For Janaye, "Poshmark Shows" have just added another dimension to her selling-from-home success.

"I tried at the very beginning to be just like when I was at work, you know, be very, very professional. And, I'm still professional, but I found out that people like me just the way that I am — a little bit goofy, a little bit quirky, and just down to Earth," says Medina.