Valley grocery stores celebrate Día de los Muertos with festive displays and budget-friendly deals

PHOENIX — Marigolds, sugar skulls, and candles are popping up across the Valley this week as the community celebrates Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. With nearly 39% of Phoenix’s population identifying as Hispanic, according to the latest DATOS survey, the holiday has become a vibrant part of local life. So grocery stores are helping families celebrate while saving money.

In Fry’s Mercado, there is not quite an altar, but it’s close. Many stores are setting up displays featuring limited-edition Día de los Muertos sales, like two-for-$4 sodas and tortilla chips for $1.79.

“Dia de los Muertos is not meant to be a sad holiday,” Viola Lucero, and ABC15 Smart Shopper, said. “It's meant to celebrate life and to create an altar to where your loved ones that have passed away can come back into the living world.”

Growing up in New Mexico, Lucero remembers the joyous festivities.

“There was a parade,” she said. “They would dress up like a sugar skull and decorate their cars and throw candy to all the kids. And it was just like a day of celebration, a day of remembrance.”

That energy is alive in grocery stores across the Valley, filled with Day of the Dead displays and discounts.

“We love to run our low-price savings on all of these great items to make it budget-friendly for your Dia de los Muertos!” said Daniella Lerma, Fry’s Food Stores Multicultural Specialist.

At the nation’s only Fry’s Mercado in Phoenix, 85% of shoppers are Hispanic, according to Lerma. The store makes sure to stock up for the occasion.

“In our heritage, our culture, we like to build ofrendas [altars] to highlight our family members and have their favorite items,” Lerma said. “So it was very important for us here at Fry's to carry those favorite items.”

That means deals on beverages.

“Champurrado is a very creamy hot chocolate,” Lerma said. “So you use our very favorite Abuelita’s chocolate!”

Traditional treats are also part of the celebration.

“We have our mantecadas at a very, very low price of $6 for a dozen,” Lerma said.

And altar essentials, too.

“Our remembrance bouquet for $12.99,” she added. “Which is really a great deal when you get all these beautiful varieties of flowers and colors.”"

No altar would be complete without marigolds.

“In the Mexican tradition, you lay out marigolds to highlight the path from your loved ones coming back and visiting you,” Lerma explained. “So they have a path, and they see where you're at and where your celebration is.”

Food City stores are also honoring the holiday with altars, discounts, and cultural items—$8.99 marigold bouquets, a large pan de muerto for $6.99, and two candles for just $4.

“It's just a nod to celebrate the tradition of the Spanish culture,” Lucero said. “It's really nice that the stores respect and honor.”

Albertsons-Safeway has joined in, too, with hot chili sales, colorful bouquets with festive accessories, and $10 deals for 10 marigolds.

“Not only is it a joyous occasion,” Lucero said. “But it's a joyous celebration because it's on sale! And the sales matter.”

Deals that let Valley shoppers gather marigolds, pan de muerto, and Abuelita’s chocolate, and allow love and memories to live on.

