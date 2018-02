PHOENIX - You either love or hate Valentine's Day.

From a recent study from Retail Me Not, it seems like more of you might like it than we would've guessed! More than 1,500 Americans over the age of 18 were polled.

And here's what they found:

71-percent of people plan on spending close to $135 for Valentine's Day!

More men (77%) than women (67%) plan to get a special someone a gift!

And they plan to spend more money too!

Top 5 gifts are chocolates, flowers, jewelry, dinner and an experience. Lingerie was the sixth big item on that list!

But let's talk about if you're not coupled up.

The survey showed the top four things for singles to do:

Pamper themselves (29%)

Enjoy a nice dinner (23%)

Watch a romantic comedy (21%)

And buy themselves a gift! (18%)

So whether you're single or in love, be smart when you shop for your gifts!

