Two more days left to ride a train to The North Pole to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and more!

Christmas may be over, but you can still take a train ride to The North Pole. Don't miss Maricopa Live Steamers- Adobe Western Railroad Holiday Lights Train Rides!

Located at the Adobe Dam Recreation Area, you can take a FREE 20-minute, roundtrip steam train ride past a 50-foot Megatree with 8.000 LED's, synchronized to music. There is a chance it could snow during your ride, so bring a coat!

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there too, so you can thank them for all the gifts you just received!

There is also a Jr. Engineer School where kids can learn to be an engineer!

You'll have to hurry! There are only two days left to experience this 10th annual event! As mentioned, this is a free adventure, but donations are accepted.

NIGHTLY:

Friday, December 29: 6-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30: 6-8:30 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

22822 N. 43rd Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85310

For more event information, call: 623-850-1605

