Toys "R" Us is having liquidation sales, but not everything is a deal!

Toys "R" Us is closing stores across the country, and that means liquidation sales.

Signs at stores are touting 40% off!

Sarah Fisher was one customer hoping to take advantage of sales. She said once she was inside, there were lots of restrictions like no markdowns on diapers and no discounts on Lego sets with a yellow dot. That included most larger sets, like Star Wars.

So how do you know if you're getting good deals?

First, don't assume sale means a bargain.

Instead, grab your phone and everything you think you want. Price check it on places like Google Shopping, Amazon or Walmart.

The Graco Nautilus 65LX car seat was $169, on sale for $152.

But we found it for $144 on Amazon with free shipping.

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was 20% off $59 making it $48.

But Walmart has it for just $24.62 online, $20 less!

We found some good sales, too. Beauty and Beast Grand Romance figures at $31.98 were $3 less than Walmart.

And Peg Pergo motorized cars were cheaper than we found anywhere else.

Liquidation sales start Wednesday in Arizona at the following stores:

Paradise Valley, 12801 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Scottsdale, 9139 E Talking Stick WY, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Tucson, 4619 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

Mesa, 1764 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Yuma, 801 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365