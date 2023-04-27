Tips and tricks to save on summer flights

PHOENIX — It's almost summer vacation season and this year, it could be busier than ever!

A survey by Vacationer finds nearly 85% of Americans plan to take a road trip or flight this summer. Experts expect that could lead to pre-pandemic crowds.

Heat more from travel experts on how to save on your summer vacation, on ABC15 News after the NFL draft tonight!

Spring break came close, with about 2.3 million people flying per day, according to TSA. That's compared to 2.4 million per day in 2019.

"If you're looking for summer travel, now is the time to book," said Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going.com.

The website tracks flight prices and provides alerts when a great deal comes along. Nastro tells us there is what's called 'The Goldilocks Window' to find the best prices.

For domestic travel, that's 3-7 months before traveling. It's 4-8 months in advance for international trips.

If you see a great deal, Nastro recommends booking right away, telling ABC15, "You usually see high ticket prices because we wait a little too long to start booking."

After booking a ticket, professional traveler Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon suggests adding travel insurance. She says it can be a protection for everything from canceled flights to lost baggage.

"Whatever it costs you," Greaves-Gabbadon said, "If you lose your vacation you'll be happy you have it."

Greaves-Gabbadon also prodived some other tips, like putting a tracker in your checked bag. That way you know where it is if it gets lost and can help the airline find it.

For more tips on finding great flight deals, check out this free guide from Going.com.