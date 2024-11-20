Watch Now
Time to fill the tank! Circle K offering 40 cents a gallon off of fuel on Nov. 21

Participating Phoenix area locations will offer the discount between 4 and 7 p.m.
Circle K Fuel Day
PHOENIX — Fuel up at a discount during Circle K's Fuel Day on Thursday, Nov. 21!

Circle K is offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m. at participating locations. The discount will be given at the pump with no coupon necessary.

The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time, Circle K says.

Customers in line before 7 p.m. will receive the discount while supplies last.

To see if your local Circle K location is offering this deal, visit their website.

