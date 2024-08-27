Time to fill the tank! Circle K offering 40 cents a gallon off of fuel on August 29

PHOENIX — Fuel up at a discount at Circle K on Thursday, August 29!
Circle K is offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel all day at participating locations through their Inner Circle rewards program.
The deal celebrates the one-year anniversary of their rewards program, Inner Circle, which offers fuel discounts.
Here are some special notes about the deal, according to Circle K:
- Fuel promotion starts Thursday, August 29, at 12:00 a.m. (local time) and ends at 11:59 p.m. (local time).
- Only fully registered members can enjoy this offer and must enter phone number associated with account at the pump or register before the transaction to redeem offer.
- To see if your local Circle K location is offering this deal, visit their website.