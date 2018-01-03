THIS WEEKEND! Get two-for-one tickets by January 5 to Arizona Bridal Show!

It's wedding season! If you know someone in the planning process, tell them about the Arizona Bridal Show happening this weekend at Phoenix Convention Center.

Hundreds of vendors will be there with perks like discounts and freebies! The promo claims you can plan your entire wedding in one weekend.

You have until January 5 to go online and buy a '2-for-1' deal. Two people will get in for a total of $12. Otherwise, it costs $12 per person if you were to go on the 6th or 7th. Click here to get the discounted tickets.

IF YOU GO:

January 6th & 7th, 2018

Phoenix Convention Center South Building

33 S. 3rd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(844) 252-1630

Hours

9am - 3pm