THIS WEEKEND! Get two-for-one tickets by January 5 to Arizona Bridal Show!

Chelsey Davis, Quita Jackson, Angie Koehle
1:55 PM, Jan 3, 2018
47 mins ago
smart shopper
It's wedding season! If you know someone in the planning process, tell them about the Arizona Bridal Show happening this weekend at Phoenix Convention Center.

Hundreds of vendors will be there with perks like discounts and freebies! The promo claims you can plan your entire wedding in one weekend.

You have until January 5 to go online and buy a '2-for-1' deal. Two people will get in for a total of $12. Otherwise, it costs $12 per person if you were to go on the 6th or 7th. Click here to get the discounted tickets.

IF YOU GO:

January 6th & 7th, 2018
Phoenix Convention Center South Building
33 S. 3rd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
(844) 252-1630

Hours
9am - 3pm

