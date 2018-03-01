The Tres Rios Nature Festival offers free outdoor fun!

AVONDALE, AZ - Are you ready to rough it in the great outdoors? Well, maybe not rough it, but enjoy it?

The 15th annual Tres Rios Nature Festival in Avondale is this Saturday and Sunday!

It's happening right on the banks of the Gila, Salt and Agua Fria rivers.

It's a free outdoor event where you can celebrate the plants and animals and enjoy all kinds of activities like ziplining, hiking, and archery.

There will be musical entertainment, arts and crafts and educational exhibits about local birds and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) opportunities in the southwest Valley.

What else is there to do? You can go fishing! Bass will be spawning, so you have a great chance of catching the big one!

No license required! Just bring your gear or use theirs!

You'll get free access to canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. New this year, REI will be offering paddleboard classes, but you do have to sign up in advance! It's a 45-minute course that would normally cost $69!

Again, admission is free, but you will have to pay fees for some of the activities.