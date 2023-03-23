Watch Now
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

Summer fun Pogo Pass is 50% off for a limited time

Reba Phoenix Zoo elephant
Dave Seibert/Courtesy Phoenix Zoo
July 14, 2018 - Winter in July, Dave Seibert photo
Reba Phoenix Zoo elephant
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:08:36-04

PHOENIX — Our Smart Shopper team found a deal to help save on summer fun.

The Pogo Pass is 50% off right now with the promo code: LUCKY.

The pass includes one admission to several attractions around the Valley, including the Phoenix Zoo & Golfland Sunsplash.

It also includes four tickets to Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Diamondbacks games, as well as a variety of Arizona State University sporting events.

The pass is good for one year from the date of purchase.

The promo code runs through Friday, March 31.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo