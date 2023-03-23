Summer fun Pogo Pass is 50% off for a limited time

PHOENIX — Our Smart Shopper team found a deal to help save on summer fun.

The Pogo Pass is 50% off right now with the promo code: LUCKY.

The pass includes one admission to several attractions around the Valley, including the Phoenix Zoo & Golfland Sunsplash.

It also includes four tickets to Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Diamondbacks games, as well as a variety of Arizona State University sporting events.

The pass is good for one year from the date of purchase.

The promo code runs through Friday, March 31.