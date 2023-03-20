Mesa pool passes on sale now; families can get a discount for a limited time

MESA, AZ — Get ready to make a splash this summer! Mesa pool passes are on sale now and the city is offering special prices for the next several weeks.

Summer pool season begins on May 27, 2023. From now until that date, passes offering unlimited visits for families and individuals will be discounted

The passes are good for any of Mesa's nine public pools.

City of Mesa

Discounted prices (through May 26):



Family passes: $150, and add-a-person option for $25 if you have more than six people in your family

Individual passes: $45

Normal prices:



Family passes: $225, with add-a-person option of $30

Individual passes: $56

Passes can be purchased online, at the Mesa Parks and Recreation Office, and Kino Aquatic Center.

IF YOU GO:

Mesa Parks and Recreation Office

708 W. Baseline Rd., Mesa

Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kino Aquatic Center

848 N. Horne, Mesa

Open during lap swim times