Summer discounts in June at Arizona Humane Society campus

PHOENIX — This June marks 20 years since the Arizona Humane Society opened its Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.

In that time, it has adopted out 90,000 pets, at just that location.

To celebrate the incredible milestone, AHS is offering discounts on pet adoptions and accessories.

That includes:

6/1 - 6/7 - all pets have waived adoption fees at all locations.

6/1 - 6/12 - Tribute specials to honor a loved one, human or pet.

Bricks placed on our Compassion walkway - normally $150 now $100

Buddy Wall Plaques placed at our South Mountain Campus - normally $200 now $150

6/1 - 6/30 - Petique Retail and pet supplies: 20% off all orders - use CODE: Pulliam20

"Summer is the most challenging time of year... so if you've ever thought about fostering, volunteering, or adopting, now is definitely the time to do so," said Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society.

The AHS website updates every hour with new pets up for adoption. They also list all known history of each animal and the pets are all vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.

All of this is possible thanks to the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust that's donated $6 million to the campus, as well as their veterinary clinic and Pet Resource Center.

Adoption fees are waived from 6/1 - 6/7 thanks to Stuart and Ted Tuffy's donations.

