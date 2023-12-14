Staying organized while holding onto sentimental items

It's the time of year when people receive sentimental items, from holiday cards to special artwork from children or grandchildren.

Declutter coach and professional organizer, Rachel Winter, runs Happy Home Organizers. She tells us sentimental items are a tough area to tackle when it comes to keeping your home organized.

"It's sentimental. They can't bear to part with it because it's sentimental. And nor should they," said Winter.

She says people should hold onto those items, but they need to have a place to go. Winter suggests creating a memory box.

Hear her tips and other ways to organize your belongings in the video in the player above.

RELATED STORIES:

