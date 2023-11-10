Professional organizer shares tips for getting your kitchen in order

The holidays are almost here and if you are getting ready to cook a Thanksgiving feast or host some extra company, now is the perfect time to get your kitchen organized.

Declutter coach and professional organizer Rachel Winter says the kitchen is the most requested room in the home for her team at the Happy Home Organizers.

RELATED: How organizing your home can help you save money

"That's the heart of the home and everyone needs a good clean, organized kitchen," said Winter.

She says the first thing that people should ask themselves is: Does your stuff fit your space?

While everyone's space is different there are some simple rules that can apply to any kitchen.

"Is everything visible, easily visible and accessible? I always want clients to see it and get it easily, right? No digging. If you're digging for things, that's no good," said Winter.

Another tip is to make sure all your items are facing you.

"Is it following the rules of organizing? Is everything forward-facing?" said Winter.

She says adding containers is a personal choice, but highly recommends a lazy susan or two in the refrigerator. She also says there's one direction everything should be stored.

"You always want to go up, but you want to maximize your space. So, vertical is visible but horizontal, and this is also with clothing, horizontal is hidden. Vertical is visible," said Winter.

