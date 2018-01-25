Stay at We-Ko-Pa for half the regular price, plus get spa and casino perks!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - It's a 4-star resort with a gorgeous spa, seven restaurants and the name says it all. In the native language, We-Ko-Pa means four peaks, which is a perfect fit for the spectacular mountain views. And of, course, we can't forget the casino. Wouldn't it be nice to get your money back from your staycation?

Well, we can't guarantee you'll hit it big at the casino, but we have teamed up with We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center to offer you this amazing deal! If you book from 12:00 a.m. Friday morning, January 26 through 11:59 p.m. Friday night, you'll get half off your room. We found rooms for $199. So with the deal, you'll only pay about $100!

Want more? You'll also get 20-percent off regularly priced spa services. At Amethyst Spa you can get everything from massages, facials and even salon services.

That's not all! Smart Shoppers also get $10 in casino free play per room, per stay. The deal is only valid for those 24 hours!

Here's the fine print: The travel dates are between Jan. 26 and July 31. You must be 21 years of age or older. This cannot be combined with other discounts or offers, and it is not valid with current reservations or group bookings.



ADDRESS:

10438 North McDowell Road, Scottsdale

480-789-5300

Use promo code "ABCSHOP" when you call or book online!