Spring training freebies, cheap activities & other Valleywide deals this week

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 26 - March 3.

Spring training deals



Myke’s Pizza is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza through March 31.

is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza through March 31. Same-day Cactus League Spring Training ticket holders will receive $5 draft beers and $5 house wine at all Picazzo's locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder.

locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder. Streets of New York : Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations.

: Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations. Federal American Grill: Anyone who brings in a Cactus League spring training ticket will get a free appetizer!

Anyone who brings in a Cactus League spring training ticket will get a free appetizer! Pita Jungle: Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order.

Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order. 18 Degrees : Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid through March 26.

: Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid through March 26. Diego Pops, The Montauk & The Hot Chick : Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid through March 26.

: Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid through March 26. Mici Italian in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid through March 26.

in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid through March 26. Los Sombreros: Bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket to Los Sombreros and receive a frosty draft beer for only $2! Offer valid through March 26 at both the Scottsdale and Mesa locations.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans and seniors



Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Fearless Kitty Rescue is offering free adoption for all “Senior Whiskers” cats for adopters who are 60 years old or older. The deal begins on Feb. 14. Learn more here.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek ’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.

’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17. The Best Picture Film Fest: See all 10 Best Picture films at Harkins Theatres for just $40 from Feb. 23 - March 10. Learn more here.

for just $40 from Feb. 23 - March 10. Learn more here. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Free mullet haircuts : The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon.

: The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.