Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Spay/neuter appointments, tree recycling & more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 8-14.



Fix.Adopt.Save. is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. There are also specific $33 event days that include vaccines for large canines (1/11) and pit bulls (1/12). Get more information and make a reservation here. Fix.Adopt.Save.

On Jan. 10, Duck Donuts is offering $12 Duck Dozens in store and online. No code or other purchase is necessary.

is offering $12 Duck Dozens in store and online. No code or other purchase is necessary. Free Christmas tree recycling : Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling.

: Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling. Main Event : Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99.

: Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.