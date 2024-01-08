Watch Now
Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Spay/neuter appointments, tree recycling & more

Duck Donuts
Posted at 11:55 PM, Jan 07, 2024
Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 8-14.

  • Fix.Adopt.Save. is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. There are also specific $33 event days that include vaccines for large canines (1/11) and pit bulls (1/12). Get more information and make a reservation here.

  • On Jan. 10, Duck Donuts is offering $12 Duck Dozens in store and online. No code or other purchase is necessary.
  • Free Christmas tree recycling: Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling.
  • Main Event: Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99.
  • Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
  • Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
  • Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
  • Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
  • Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
  • Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

