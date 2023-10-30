Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Seafood deals, hikes, & Halloween fun

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2023.



Angry Crab Shack : Kids in Halloween costumes will eat free from the kids' menu on Oct. 31! There will also be “throwback pricing” on Snow Crab — $18/pound.

Arizona Humane Society : Through Oct. 31, AHS is waiving adoption fees for Pit Bull Terriers and Pit Bull mixes. See currently adoptable pets here.

: Through Oct. 31, AHS is waiving adoption fees for Pit Bull Terriers and Pit Bull mixes. See currently adoptable pets here. Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill is offering $5 unlimited baskets of chips as part of its Chips for Charity event throughout October. Half of all total chip sales will benefit the Bosom Buddies of Arizona charity to increase breast cancer awareness, early detection, and prevention.

Voodoo Doughnut : Get 25-cent 'Snake Cake' doughnuts on game days during the World Series.

Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1.

Harkins Theaters is hosting October Fright Nights, offering $7 tickets to see some spooky classics on the big screen. The films include Hocus Pocus, Coraline, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, IT, Trick 'r Treat, and Beetlejuice.

is hosting October Fright Nights, offering $7 tickets to see some spooky classics on the big screen. The films include Hocus Pocus, Coraline, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, IT, Trick ‘r Treat, and Beetlejuice. Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

Red Robin offers 50% off Kids' Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code "KIDSMEAL50". Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. 18 Degrees is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October with the purchase of a charcuterie board.

is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October with the purchase of a charcuterie board. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. White Castle : Get $2 off a Crave Clutch from Oct. 27-31.

: Get $2 off a Crave Clutch from Oct. 27-31. Enjoy the outdoors with a free guided hike in the Petrified Forest National Park . This weekend, the guided trip is rated as "easy" on Nov. 5 at Devil’s Playground in the Painted Desert. Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238.

. This weekend, the guided trip is rated as "easy" on Nov. 5 at Devil’s Playground in the Painted Desert. Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238. Over Easy is opening a new location in Flagstaff (601 Picadilly Dr. at Aspen Place at the Sawmill), and to celebrate, they’re hosting a Welcome Weekend from Nov. 4-5. There will be giveaways, tastings, entertainment, and family fun. There will be penny mimosas (with an entree purchase) and Kids Eat Free (with an entree purchase).



Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.