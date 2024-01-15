Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Movie theater discounts, bagels and bacon

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 15-21.
- Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a free bagel with shmear to celebrate National Bagel Day when you join their Shmear Society Rewards program. The deal is valid with a purchase through Jan. 31.
- Hash Kitchen is offering free bacon to anyone who comes in with a Barrett Jackson ticket from Jan. 19-Jan. 28.
- Cinemark is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 by offering $2 off all in-theater purchases of medium and large popcorns.
- Fix.Adopt.Save. is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. Get more information and make a reservation here.
- Main Event: Through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
- Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).
- Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
- Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
- Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
- Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.
- Free Christmas tree recycling: Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling.
Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.