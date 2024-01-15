Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Movie theater discounts, bagels and bacon

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 15-21.



Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a free bagel with shmear to celebrate National Bagel Day when you join their Shmear Society Rewards program. The deal is valid with a purchase through Jan. 31.

is offering a free bagel with shmear to celebrate National Bagel Day when you join their Shmear Society Rewards program. The deal is valid with a purchase through Jan. 31. Hash Kitchen is offering free bacon to anyone who comes in with a Barrett Jackson ticket from Jan. 19-Jan. 28.

is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 by offering $2 off all in-theater purchases of medium and large popcorns. Fix.Adopt.Save. is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. Get more information and make a reservation here.

: Through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. Free Christmas tree recycling: Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.