Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Margaritas, spring training discounts, pets and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 19 - 25.



Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses and $5 beers. Nello’s Ahwatukee: On Feb. 22, get $10 Nello-Ritas all day and $2 off any Margherita Pizza.

On Feb. 22, get $10 Nello-Ritas all day and $2 off any Margherita Pizza. Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila : On Feb. 22, get $15 margarita flights, complimentary tastings and happy hour specials.

: On Feb. 22, get $15 margarita flights, complimentary tastings and happy hour specials. Harkins Theatres’ Secret Cinema: Moviegoers can be among the first to experience a new film on the big screen before its official release with Harkins Secret Cinema for just $5. The movie is a surprise and will be kept under wraps until guests arrive at the theatre. The next surprise showing on Feb. 19 is rated PG. Get tickets here. Get tickets here.

Moviegoers can be among the first to experience a new film on the big screen before its official release with Harkins Secret Cinema for just $5. The movie is a surprise and will be kept under wraps until guests arrive at the theatre. The next surprise showing on Feb. 19 is rated PG. Get tickets here. Get tickets here. Fearless Kitty Rescue is offering free adoption for all “Senior Whiskers” cats for adopters who are 60 years old or older. The deal begins on Feb. 14. Learn more here.

is offering free adoption for all “Senior Whiskers” cats for adopters who are 60 years old or older. The deal begins on Feb. 14. Learn more here. Free mullet haircuts : The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon.

: The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon. Barrio Brewing Co. at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer.

at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).

is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99). Jack in the Box is celebrating its very own 73rd anniversary with a .59 cent Jumbo Jack, its original price when the burger first launched, on Feb. 21 for new and existing loyalty members (no cheese).

is celebrating its very own 73rd anniversary with a .59 cent Jumbo Jack, its original price when the burger first launched, on Feb. 21 for new and existing loyalty members (no cheese). Twin Peaks has 5 different deals for National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 - $5 House Margarita, $6 Peaks Margarita, $8 Watermelon margarita, $10 Margarita “on the rocks” and a $12 Casamigos Pool Party Margarita.

has 5 different deals for National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 - $5 House Margarita, $6 Peaks Margarita, $8 Watermelon margarita, $10 Margarita “on the rocks” and a $12 Casamigos Pool Party Margarita. Recreo Cantina: Downtown Chandler’s local Mexican Cantina is offering $5 house margaritas all day on Feb. 22 for National Margarita Day!

Downtown Chandler’s local Mexican Cantina is offering $5 house margaritas all day on Feb. 22 for National Margarita Day! On Feb. 22, El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina has all-day happy hour in the front patio and bar that includes $9 Oaxacan Old Fashion, $8 El Patron Margarita, $7 Mojito and Sangria, $7 Wine Specials, $5 Modelo Especial and $5 El Patron Lager and food specials that include $9 Shrimp Tostadas and $7 Chile con Queso. Margarita flights, $2 off specialty margaritas and $5 Santa Fe Margarita can help you celebrate National Margarita Day.

has all-day happy hour in the front patio and bar that includes $9 Oaxacan Old Fashion, $8 El Patron Margarita, $7 Mojito and Sangria, $7 Wine Specials, $5 Modelo Especial and $5 El Patron Lager and food specials that include $9 Shrimp Tostadas and $7 Chile con Queso. Margarita flights, $2 off specialty margaritas and $5 Santa Fe Margarita can help you celebrate National Margarita Day. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek ’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.

’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. P.F. Chang’s is offering a free order of six dumplings to anyone who has been dumped. Here’s how to redeem the offer now through Feb. 21 (not valid on Feb. 14).

is offering a free order of six dumplings to anyone who has been dumped. Here’s how to redeem the offer now through Feb. 21 (not valid on Feb. 14). Myke’s Pizza is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza from Feb. 22 – March 31.

is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza from Feb. 22 – March 31. Same-day Cactus League Spring Training ticket holders will receive $5 draft beers and $5 house wine at all Picazzo's locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder.

locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder. Streets of New York : Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid February 22 through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations.

: Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid February 22 through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations. Pita Jungle: Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid February 22 through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order.

Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid February 22 through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order. 18 Degrees : Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid February 22 through March 26.

: Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid February 22 through March 26. Diego Pops, The Montauk & The Hot Chick : Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid February 22 through March 26.

: Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid February 22 through March 26. Mici Italian in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid February 22 through March 26.

in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid February 22 through March 26. Los Sombreros : Bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket to Los Sombreros and receive a frosty draft beer for only $2! Offer valid February 22 through March 26 at both the Scottsdale and Mesa locations.

: Bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket to Los Sombreros and receive a frosty draft beer for only $2! Offer valid February 22 through March 26 at both the Scottsdale and Mesa locations. The Law Library Resource Center is hosting free legal information and navigation clinics around the Valley in February. They can help you navigate things like divorce, paternity, child support, guardianship and more in both English and Spanish. February clinics take place on Feb. 10 and 21 at three different public libraries. They also offer a variety of online workshops. See the schedule here.

is hosting free legal information and navigation clinics around the Valley in February. They can help you navigate things like divorce, paternity, child support, guardianship and more in both English and Spanish. February clinics take place on Feb. 10 and 21 at three different public libraries. They also offer a variety of online workshops. See the schedule here. The Best Picture Film Fest: See all 10 Best Picture films at Harkins Theatres for just $40 from Feb. 23 - March 10. Learn more here.



Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.