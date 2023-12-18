Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Last-minute gift freebies, pizza and pet microchips

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Dec. 18 - 24.



Free microchipping for pets: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is hosting a series of free events to get your pets microchipped. Events are at East and West shelters from Monday-Friday between 12-4 p.m. You can schedule an appointment on the date of your choice here.

: Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99. Harkins Theatres' Holiday Series : From Dec. 1-24, see holiday favorites for $7 each. Tickets are available online.

: From Dec. 1-24, see holiday favorites for $7 each. Tickets are available online. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Harkins Theatres' Secret Cinema : Check out December's "secret" film at select Harkins locations! For $5, you can see an all-new movie before its release. Reserve seats online here.

: Check out December's "secret" film at select Harkins locations! For $5, you can see an all-new movie before its release. Reserve seats online here. Arizona Diamondbacks Ballpark Season Pass : Get access to all 83 home games in 2024 for just $299. Learn more here.

: Get access to all 83 home games in 2024 for just $299. Learn more here. Tanger Outlets Phoenix: 12 Days of Holiday Joy offers exclusive daily deals, promotions, gifts with purchase, savings and more for TangerClub members. You can sign up for different levels of membership at Tanger, from free to $20 per year, or more, plus they have special deals on sign-ups now.

12 Days of Holiday Joy offers exclusive daily deals, promotions, gifts with purchase, savings and more for TangerClub members. You can sign up for different levels of membership at Tanger, from free to $20 per year, or more, plus they have special deals on sign-ups now. Arizona Humane Society ‘Vaccine Blitz’: AHS is hosting a free pet vaccine clinic on Dec. 18 at two locations (Food City at 3442 W. Van Buren Rd. in Phoenix and Food City at 6020 N. 59th Ave. in Glendale) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pet owners can get first-come, first-serve vaccines. There will be 150 spots at each location. During the event, AHS will also provide free microchips, wellness exams, spay/neuter vouchers and work with pet parents to schedule their dog’s free booster vaccine at an AHS Veterinary Clinic location.

GIFT CARD DEALS



ATL Wings : From Black Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 31, guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive a bonus $10 gift card for free. Offer is available at participating ATL Wings locations around the state.

: From Black Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 31, guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive a bonus $10 gift card for free. Offer is available at participating ATL Wings locations around the state. Crust Pizzerias will have a gift card bonus options available from 11/24 until 12/24. If you buy a $50 gift card, you will get a $10 bonus. If you buy a $100 gift card, you will get a $20 bonus.

will have a gift card bonus options available from 11/24 until 12/24. If you buy a $50 gift card, you will get a $10 bonus. If you buy a $100 gift card, you will get a $20 bonus. Macayo's Mexican Food : From Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, guests will receive a free $10 bonus gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Gift cards are available to purchase at any Macayo’s location or online.

: From Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, guests will receive a free $10 bonus gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Gift cards are available to purchase at any Macayo’s location or online. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card, or buy a $100 gift card purchase and receive a $20 bonus card. These bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1- Feb. 29, 2024.

: From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card, or buy a $100 gift card purchase and receive a $20 bonus card. These bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1- Feb. 29, 2024. Dave & Buster’s Tempe Marketplace : From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and unwrap a $10 bonus card. Your bonus card is valid for use the day after gift card purchase until Jan. 1, 2024.

: From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and unwrap a $10 bonus card. Your bonus card is valid for use the day after gift card purchase until Jan. 1, 2024. Pedal Haus Brewery : From now until Dec. 31, guests will get a bonus gift card. When you purchase a $100 gift card you will get a $25 gift card or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for the holidays. These are only available in any of the three Valley locations.

: From now until Dec. 31, guests will get a bonus gift card. When you purchase a $100 gift card you will get a $25 gift card or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for the holidays. These are only available in any of the three Valley locations. At Westgate Entertainment District, when you purchase a $25 gift card, you will receive a bonus $5 gift card; purchase a $50 gift card and receive an extra $15; up to a $100 gift card to receive an extra $25 at The Lola, and McFadden’s Social House Sports bar.

Starting on Thanksgiving, Federal American Grill is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day.

is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day. Z’Tejas: From now through December 31, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a complimentary $10 bonus e-gift card. These bonus cards will be available for use from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024.

From now through December 31, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a complimentary $10 bonus e-gift card. These bonus cards will be available for use from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024. Buy a $100 gift card and Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will add an additional $20 to it. Available online or in-person during normal business hours from Black Friday through Christmas Eve.

will add an additional $20 to it. Available online or in-person during normal business hours from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. Phoenix City Grille : Beginning Black Friday through New Year’s Eve, every purchase of a $50 gift card includes a bonus $10 gift card free and every purchase of a $100 gift card includes a $25 bonus gift card for free! Gift cards are available in-store or online.

: Beginning Black Friday through New Year’s Eve, every purchase of a $50 gift card includes a bonus $10 gift card free and every purchase of a $100 gift card includes a $25 bonus gift card for free! Gift cards are available in-store or online. Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, for every $100 gift card purchase, Ocean Prime will “gift” the purchaser an extra $25 bonus gift card for free! Bonus gift cards can be used after the beginning of the New Year.

will “gift” the purchaser an extra $25 bonus gift card for free! Bonus gift cards can be used after the beginning of the New Year. Big’s American Bar & Grill : Beginning Black Friday, Nov. 24, every gift card purchase of $50 will receive a bonus $10 gift card for the purchaser’s own use. This special is available through Sunday, Dec. 31.

: Beginning Black Friday, Nov. 24, every gift card purchase of $50 will receive a bonus $10 gift card for the purchaser’s own use. This special is available through Sunday, Dec. 31. Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Backer, The Sicilian Butcher and The Mexicano : From Nov. 20 - Dec. 24, 2023, purchase a $100 gift card and get $20 off!

: From Nov. 20 - Dec. 24, 2023, purchase a $100 gift card and get $20 off! Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill: Salt & Lime is offering a $25 bonus gift card when you spend $100. Deal valid Black Friday through Dec. 31.

Salt & Lime is offering a $25 bonus gift card when you spend $100. Deal valid Black Friday through Dec. 31. Eat Up Drive In : Buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus card and buy a $100 and receive a $20 bonus card. Deal valid Black Friday through Dec. 31.

: Buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus card and buy a $100 and receive a $20 bonus card. Deal valid Black Friday through Dec. 31. Wine Girl: Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card back for yourself! The holiday gift card promotion will be available Black Friday through December for in-person purchase.

Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card back for yourself! The holiday gift card promotion will be available Black Friday through December for in-person purchase. 18 Degrees : The local hangout spot in Scottsdale is offering a holiday gift card promotion of buy a $100 gift card and receive $20 back! The gift card promo will be valid Black Friday through Dec. 31.

: The local hangout spot in Scottsdale is offering a holiday gift card promotion of buy a $100 gift card and receive $20 back! The gift card promo will be valid Black Friday through Dec. 31. Over Easy : Receive a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card and a $25 bonus card when you purchase a $100 gift card. Deal valid Black Friday through Dec. 31 for in-person purchase, with no limit.

: Receive a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card and a $25 bonus card when you purchase a $100 gift card. Deal valid Black Friday through Dec. 31 for in-person purchase, with no limit. At any Pita Jungle , spend $25 in gift cards and get $5 back in Pita Dough (a voucher that can be used on future purchases), valid through Dec. 31. Also, score big on Cyber Monday (November 27) and spend $50 in gift cards and get $15 back in e-Holiday Dough. Cyber Monday Deal valid for online purchase only. Pita Jungle also offers gift cards online.

, spend $25 in gift cards and get $5 back in Pita Dough (a voucher that can be used on future purchases), valid through Dec. 31. Also, score big on Cyber Monday (November 27) and spend $50 in gift cards and get $15 back in e-Holiday Dough. Cyber Monday Deal valid for online purchase only. Pita Jungle also offers gift cards online. Streets of New York : Spend $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus card and spend $100 in gift cards, get a $20 bonus card. Deal valid now through Dec. 31. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations and online. Gift cards may only be redeemed in store.

: Spend $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus card and spend $100 in gift cards, get a $20 bonus card. Deal valid now through Dec. 31. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations and online. Gift cards may only be redeemed in store. Koibito Poke : Spend $30 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card, valid from December 1 through Dec. 31. Gift cards are available for purchase online and at all four Valley locations.

: Spend $30 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card, valid from December 1 through Dec. 31. Gift cards are available for purchase online and at all four Valley locations. Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a $5 bonus gift now through the rest of the year!

Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a $5 bonus gift now through the rest of the year! Peter Piper Pizza : Through Jan. 1, buy $75 in gift cards, get $15 bonus card; $100 in gift cards, get $20 bonus card; or $125 in gift cards, get $25 bonus card. Bonus cards are redeemable through Jan. 2 -March 31, 2024. Gift cards can be purchased in Peter Piper Pizza restaurants.

: Through Jan. 1, buy $75 in gift cards, get $15 bonus card; $100 in gift cards, get $20 bonus card; or $125 in gift cards, get $25 bonus card. Bonus cards are redeemable through Jan. 2 -March 31, 2024. Gift cards can be purchased in Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is offering customers a free sandwich when they purchase $50 in gift cards through Dec. 17.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.