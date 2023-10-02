Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Free pizza, coding classes, and guided hikes

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 2 - 8, 2023.



California Pizza Kitchen : Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, guests who order a pizza while dining in a California Pizza Kitchen restaurant will get a free Take & Bake pizza to bring home on their next visit. The deal is valid through Oct. 30.

Cave Creek Museum is offering free electronics and computer classes to seventh- and eighth-graders beginning Monday, Oct. 2. The two- to three-hour sessions will be held for 20 weeks at Holland Center (34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale) at 4 p.m. Learn more and sign up here.

Enjoy the outdoors with a free guided hike in the Petrified Forest National Park . This weekend, guided trips are "strenuous hikes" on Oct. 6 and 7 at Four Bridges and Red Basin Clam Beds. Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238.

. This weekend, guided trips are “strenuous hikes” on Oct. 6 and 7 at Four Bridges and Red Basin Clam Beds. Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238. Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

: Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com. On Friday, Oct. 6, get FREE admission to the All In(clusive) Night at Footprint Arena in downtown Phoenix to support Special Olympics Arizona. There will be activities for the family, dinner, drinks, auctions, swag bags, and more. All proceeds benefit thousands of athletes statewide. Register online to get your free admission here through Oct. 5. Other paid activities and add-ons are available.

Waymo and Chandler Dog Haus are teaming up to offer free food and half-off Waymo rides during special hours. Dog Haus offers Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour from 9-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and on Sunday Funday from 3-11 p.m. This offer is only available at the Chandler Dog Haus (2780 W Chandler Blvd.) The offer ends Sunday, Oct. 15.

are teaming up to offer free food and half-off Waymo rides during special hours. Dog Haus offers Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour from 9-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and on Sunday Funday from 3-11 p.m. This offer is only available at the Chandler Dog Haus (2780 W Chandler Blvd.) The offer ends Sunday, Oct. 15. Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Noodles & Company is offering menu items starting at $7 and a Mac & Cheese Meal Deal (regular Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, a regular fountain drink and crispy) for $10. These deals are valid for a limited time.

is offering menu items starting at $7 and a Mac & Cheese Meal Deal (regular Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, a regular fountain drink and crispy) for $10. These deals are valid for a limited time. 18 Degrees is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.