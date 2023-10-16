Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Family festivals, noodles, and Halloween films

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 16 - 22, 2023.



Families with kids 16 and under are invited to the FREE 5th Annual Fall Festival at the Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard ! The event takes place on Oct. 21 from 2-5 p.m. Enjoy a “not-so-spooky costume contest,” face painting, character meet-and-greets, crafts, activities, music, games, prizes, trick-or-treating, and more.

Arizona Boardwalk

! The event takes place on Oct. 21 from 2-5 p.m. Enjoy a “not-so-spooky costume contest,” face painting, character meet-and-greets, crafts, activities, music, games, prizes, trick-or-treating, and more. Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1.

has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1. Harkins Theaters is hosting October Fright Nights, offering $7 tickets to see some spooky classics on the big screen. The films include Hocus Pocus, Coraline, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, IT, Trick ‘r Treat, and Beetlejuice.

is hosting October Fright Nights, offering $7 tickets to see some spooky classics on the big screen. The films include Hocus Pocus, Coraline, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, IT, Trick ‘r Treat, and Beetlejuice. The Habit Burger Grill is offering free food in celebration of its newest location! The restaurant (1054 E. Southern Ave. in Mesa) opens officially on Oct. 18, but CharClub members can enjoy pre-opening VIP events and deals. Sign up for an invite here. The Habit Burger Grill

Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

: Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com. Caffe Boa Ahwatukee: On Oct. 17 to celebrate National Pasta Day, the restaurant is offering free Spaghetti and meatballs or Fettuccine Bianca to the first 50 guests who dine in. To redeem the offer, the guest must purchase a regular price drink. You can guarantee your spot by making a reservation online.

Caffe Boa

On Oct. 17 to celebrate National Pasta Day, the restaurant is offering free Spaghetti and meatballs or Fettuccine Bianca to the first 50 guests who dine in. To redeem the offer, the guest must purchase a regular price drink. You can guarantee your spot by making a reservation online. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Noodles & Company : From October 20-22, get 20% off LEANguini and Asian noodle bowls as Noodles Rewards members.

: From October 20-22, get 20% off LEANguini and Asian noodle bowls as Noodles Rewards members. 18 Degrees is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October.

is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

Videos in the player above highlight money-saving tips to help you be a Smart Shopper.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.