Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Cheeseburgers, holiday fair and more

Dog Haus : All day on Monday, Sept. 18 for National Cheeseburger Day, you can get their classic Haus cheeseburgers for $5.99.

Holiday Fair at Liberty High School : Get free admission and free parking to the 10th annual Holiday Fair at Liberty HS, near 97th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in peoria. There will be more than 100 vendors selling products from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Over Easy : To celebrate its newest location in Glendale (6728 W. Deer Valley Road, at Sierra Verde), enjoy Welcome Weekend (Sept. 23-24) specials like giveaways, menu tastings, live entertainment, and family activities. Plus, get 1-cent mimosas with an entree purchase (one per customer) and Kids Eat Free through the end of the month at the new location (dine-in only with the purchase of an adult entree).

Mesa Library Card discounts : Show your library card and get discounts around the city. Some of the deals include discounted meals, free gifts with purchase, free child care, free classes, free gift-wrapping, complimentary consultations, and more. The deals are valid through September.

Dairy Queen : Through an app-exclusive offer, fans can enjoy a Blizzard Treat at participating locations for 85¢. This offer is only available in the DQ® App through Sept. 24.

Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

Arizona Humane Society is offering two adoption specials! The first is for cats and critters — if you adopt one cat or "critter" (like a rabbit), you can take home a second with no adoption fee. The deal is ongoing as the shelter works to reduce the number of animals in its overcrowded kennels. Arizona Humane Society has also announced it is offering a 20% adoption discount for people who are 65 years old and older, including the adoptions of puppies and kittens. See adoptable pets here.

Organ Stop Pizza: Mention the "$55 Meal Deal" when ordering to get two large pizzas with unlimited toppings, two appetizers, and two soft drink pitchers for a single price of $55. The promotion is valid through Sept. 30.

True Food Kitchen : Try a Back-to-School Bundle for both single servings and family meals through Sept. 26. Get the Lunch Bundle (choice of any salad, bowl or pizza, a choice of side and a cookie) for $20, a Family Meal for 2 (Choice of one starter, two entrees and one dessert) for $45, or a Family Meal for 4 (choice of one starter, four entrees or two entrees and two kids meals, and one dessert) for $75. This deal is valid online only.

Koibito Poké: Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only.

Eat Up Drive In : Monday through Friday, enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m. They are also offering the "Corbin Carroll" kids' meal for $7.77 and it comes with a unique baseball card, some that are even signed by the player himself. The meal includes a double cheeseburger, side of fries, cookie and lemonade.

Dave & Buster's is bringing back its 'Eat and Play combo' with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.

The Westin Tempe is offering an end-of-summer stay package with rates starting at $167 per night. The deal includes your stay, a daily $25 food/beverage credit, complimentary coffee for up to two guests, a complimentary tequila flight tasting, and a two-hour bike rental. The deal is valid for bookings now through Sept. 30.

The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

PHX Beer Co. : This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall.

Red Robin offers 50% off Kids' Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code "KIDSMEAL50". Learn more here.

Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.

Scooter's Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day for the entire month of September! Get any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free. The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations.

White Castle : Get BOGO Single Cheese Sliders from Sept. 18-20. Now through the end of September, White Castle is also offering members of its loyalty program, Craver Nation, a coupon for $1 Impossible Sliders (tax not included). The coupon is available through the White Castle app.

Noodles & Company is offering menu items starting at $7 and a Mac & Cheese Meal Deal (regular Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, a regular fountain drink and crispy) for $10. These deals are valid for a limited time.



Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.