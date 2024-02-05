Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Bouldering, law classes, Super Bowl specials and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 5 - 11.



Roaring Fork : Get buy one, get one free entrees beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Roaring Fork

: Get buy one, get one free entrees beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. The Bouldering Project in Tempe is offering free and discounted climbing sessions for educators. On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit to Bouldering Project and then for $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Any educator or school employee can participate in Teacher Night deals by showing their school ID. Upcoming Teacher Nights are Feb. 7 and March 6.

in Tempe is offering free and discounted climbing sessions for educators. On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit to Bouldering Project and then for $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Any educator or school employee can participate in Teacher Night deals by showing their school ID. Upcoming Teacher Nights are Feb. 7 and March 6. 18 Degrees Bar & Grill in Scottsdale is offering half off all food on their menu from kick off to the final second of the Super Bowl taking place on Feb. 11.

in Scottsdale is offering half off all food on their menu from kick off to the final second of the Super Bowl taking place on Feb. 11. The Law Library Resource Center is hosting free legal information and navigation clinics around the Valley in February. They can help you navigate things like divorce, paternity, child support, guardianship, and more in both English and Spanish. February clinics take place on Feb. 10 and 21 at three different public libraries. They also offer a variety of online workshops. See the schedule here.

February 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.

is hosting free legal information and navigation clinics around the Valley in February. They can help you navigate things like divorce, paternity, child support, guardianship, and more in both English and Spanish. February clinics take place on Feb. 10 and 21 at three different public libraries. They also offer a variety of online workshops. See the schedule here. Thai Chili 2 Go is offering 15% off all online catering orders until Feb. 11 using promo code “THAIBOWL”. You can also get free delivery on all app/online orders that include an entree on Feb. 11 using promo code “GAMEDAY”.

is offering 15% off all online catering orders until Feb. 11 using promo code “THAIBOWL”. You can also get free delivery on all app/online orders that include an entree on Feb. 11 using promo code “GAMEDAY”. WM Phoenix Open : Get free admission to the event on Feb. 5 and 6. More details are available here.

: Get free admission to the event on Feb. 5 and 6. More details are available here. Barrio Brewing Co. at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer.

at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).

is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99). Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek ’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.

’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. Harkins Theatres also is hosting a “Movies You Might Have Missed” series offering 2023 favorites for just $5 per ticket. Different movies play each week through Feb. 11. Each ticket will also get a $5 Bonus Award for concessions. See the schedule and get tickets online here.

Harkins

also is hosting a “Movies You Might Have Missed” series offering 2023 favorites for just $5 per ticket. Different movies play each week through Feb. 11. Each ticket will also get a $5 Bonus Award for concessions. See the schedule and get tickets online here. Hash Kitchen : From February 7-11, take your best shot at making a hole-in-one on their putting green to receive 50% off a mimosa!

: From February 7-11, take your best shot at making a hole-in-one on their putting green to receive 50% off a mimosa! The Mexicano: From February 7-11, show your Waste Management Open ticket and receive a complimentary tequila float added to your margarita! You can also try your shot at getting a hole-in-one on their putting green! Those who get a hole-in-one on their first try will receive swag and prizes from JaJa Tequila.

From February 7-11, show your Waste Management Open ticket and receive a complimentary tequila float added to your margarita! You can also try your shot at getting a hole-in-one on their putting green! Those who get a hole-in-one on their first try will receive swag and prizes from JaJa Tequila. The Sicilian Butcher : From February 7-11, visit The Sicilian Butcher and receive a complimentary Happy Hour Bruschetta when you show your WMO ticket.

: From February 7-11, visit The Sicilian Butcher and receive a complimentary Happy Hour Bruschetta when you show your WMO ticket. Streets of New York : Enjoy the Super Bowl with two deals. For just $35, get a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 Traditional Bone-in Wings. You can also get $2 off any 9” Sub Sandwich.

: Enjoy the Super Bowl with two deals. For just $35, get a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 Traditional Bone-in Wings. You can also get $2 off any 9” Sub Sandwich. Los Sombreros : Enjoy all-day happy hour on Feb. 11 which includes specials on both food and drinks and 10% off catering orders! Promotion available at both Valley locations in Scottsdale and Mesa.

: Enjoy all-day happy hour on Feb. 11 which includes specials on both food and drinks and 10% off catering orders! Promotion available at both Valley locations in Scottsdale and Mesa. Koibito Poke: Get free delivery for orders of $30 or more through the Koibito Poke app or website.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.