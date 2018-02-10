Shop the HUGE selection at VNSA Used Book Sale

PHOENIX - Smart Shoppers don't judge books by their covers, we judge them by their prices!

The VNSA Used Book Sale is February 10-11 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. There you'll find more than a half million gently used books and other media. The best part? The prices are reduced!

Volunteers spend thousands of hours collecting, sorting, and cataloging donated books for the sale.

Proceeds benefit the Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County. According to organizers, it's a "non-profit dedicated to teaching adults how to read, write, and speak English and prepare for the GED". The book sale also benefits the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.



Books start at only $1 with everything half-price on Sunday except items in the rare and unusual category. The sale is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IF YOU GO: Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall at 17th Avenue and West McDowell Road in Phoenix.



There is free admission to the sale, but a fee if you park at the Fairgrounds For more information, call 602-265-6805 or visit www.vnsabooksale.org.

