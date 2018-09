PHOENIX -

If fruit is on your shopping list, you'll want to make a pit stop at Fry's Food for their deal on mandarin oranges; get three pounds for $2.97.

Bashas’ has Honeycrisp apples and Sapphire grapes for 88 cents per pound.

Red seedless grapes are cheaper at Food City. They are 57 cents per pound, Friday through Sunday.

And shop Albertsons on Friday and get three pineapples for $5.

Their regular cost is $3 each.

There are a lot of meat deals to add to your list, including this one at Albertsons; you'll pay 97 cents per pound for Sanderson Farm's split chicken breast, drumsticks, thighs and leg quarters.

They also have sirloin steak and chuck tender fillets on sale --- buy one get three free.

The regular price is up to $12.99 per pound. So, if you get four pounds, you're essentially paying $3.25 per pound.

At Bashas’, get boneless, skinless chicken breast and bone-in pork chops for $1.49 per pound.

Need something easier for lunch?

Shop Food City on Thursday and get cooked ham or turkey for $1.77 per pound.

Can't forget the snacks!

Albertsons has Lays, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, and Kettle Brand chips on sale, it's buy three for $1.77 each. That's more than a buck off.

Fry's Food is saving you a buck on Doritos and Sun Chips, charging $1.49.

Stock up on Gatorade at Albertsons and pay 68 cents for 32 ounces.

You'll need to buy 15 to get that price.