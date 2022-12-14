Shop local for the holidays: Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

PHOENIX — If you want to shop locally this holiday season, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is holding an event Wednesday night.

Over 20 vendors will set up at The Vintage Arcadia from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be vintage and antique gifts along with live music and drink specials from Chestnut at The Vintage.

If you can't make it Wednesday night, another holiday event will be held on December 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Vintage Arcadia is located at 4418 E. Osborn in Phoenix.

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market began as a small backyard market in 2011, put on by friends Lindsey Holt and Coley Arnold. It has since welcomed over 250,000 shoppers through its doors across Arizona and California.

"The most important thing to remember when you're shopping small is to remember that you are supporting families... your money that you're using to pay for these goods that they're providing is paying for the mortgage, is putting food on the tables for them so keep supporting small business this season," co-founder Holt said.