See Sleeping Beauty for free at Chandler Center for the Arts!

CHANDLER, AZ - Here's a deal -- but if you snooze, you lose!

Hurry to the box office at Chandler Center for the Arts on Thursday, January 25. Doors open at 10 a.m. and if you're one of the first 10 in line, you'll get a FREE ticket to the Moscow Festival Ballet's Sleeping Beauty on February 2. One ticket per person!

But if you don't get their quick enough, you can still get in at a great price!

On Thursday and Friday only, Smart Shoppers can call, go online, or stop by the box office and snag tickets for half-off. The regular price is $38 to $56. Use the promo code SMART!

Saving money means we can all live happily ever after!

IF YOU GO: 250 N. Arizona Ave. Chandler