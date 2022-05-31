See classic films for just $5 at Harkins Theatres on Tuesdays

Want to see your favorite films on the big screen without spending big?

Harkins Theatres offers $5 tickets to see classic movies every Tuesday.

In June, you can see films like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, My Best Friend’s Wedding, They Live and Catch Me If You Can.

In July, see The Wizard of Oz, Saturday Night Fever, The Goonies, and Singing’ in the Rain.

The films change every month, so be sure to check back to find your favorites.

The films begin at 7 p.m. at various Harkins locations around the Valley.

To buy tickets and see what movies are coming up, click here.

RELATED: Pollack Tempe Cinemas' summer movie club