Pollack Tempe Cinemas' summer movie club

TEMPE, AZ — Catching a movie can be a great way to escape the heat during the summer months. Pollack Tempe Cinemas is making it more affordable than ever for families. Their Summer Movie Club gets you access to eight movies over eight weeks for just $5 a person.

The Summer Movie Club schedule:

June 3 to June 9: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 10 to June 16: Minions

June 17 to June 23: Trolls 2: World tour

June 24 to June 30: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

July 1 to July 7: The Croods: A New Age

July 8 to July 14: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

July 15 to July 21: Hotel Transylvania

July 22 to July 28: Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The owner of Pollack Tempe Cinemas, Michael Pollack says this is the cheapest they have ever offered their summer movie club because they want to offer it to families dealing with record-high inflation.

"It is not because we are getting them any cheaper. It is not because we are paying our people any cheaper. Because we are not. But we want people to truly enjoy their summer. And we think they will when they come visit us," Michael Pollack said.

The movies play at noon Wednesday through Sunday. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays but they will be open July 4. You can buy the summer movie pass starting May 20 at the box office.