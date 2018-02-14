Score a coupon for 25%-30% off when you trade in baby gear and apparel at Babies"R"Us!

We're talking trade-ins. We don't mean trading in your car, but your baby clothes and equipment, and you'll score discounts on your next purchases!

Babies"R"Us has a trade-in event starting Friday, February 16 through March 18. Here's how it works:

There are two categories: gear and apparel. Click here to see the list of eligible items. If you bring in a gear item like a car seat, for example, you'll get a coupon for 25% off your purchase of another gear item, like a stroller or a mattress. If you bring in an apparel item like shoes, for example, you'll get a coupon for 25% off your purchase of another apparel item, like an outfit or accessories. The coupons can only be redeemed on qualifying items in the categories.

If you have an "R" Us credit card, you'll get additional savings. Your coupon is for 30% off your purchase, instead of 25% off. If you do not have an "R" Us credit card, apply and get an additional 15% off your 30% off coupon. That's almost 45% off! Those with an "R" Us card can shop now instead of waiting until Friday, the 16th. However, everyone can participate between February 16 and March 18.

The safe items you trade in will be donated to those less fortunate, so it's a win-win for everyone. Most of the gear is destroyed though for safety reasons.