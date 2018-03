AVONDALE, AZ - They have a new name and we have a new deal to celebrate!

PIR is now ISM Raceway and with the new name comes a new look and this Smart Shopper Deal of the Day will make it hard for you to lose because the deal is just that good!

We are putting you in the driver’s seat…figuratively. It’s Spring NASCAR Weekend so choose your seats fast, because the competition is fierce.

Ticket Guardian is teaming up with us so you can get 40% off Reserved Grandstand tickets located in the Foyt and Bryan Grandstands for the big race on Sunday.

They were originally priced 60 bucks and $99 respectively, but now they're dropping to $36 and $59 for Smart Shoppers!

Just go online by 7a.m. Tuesday, March 6th, enter the promo code ABC15 and you’ll get the deal!

This deal is only for Sunday's race and does apply to races on Friday or Saturday.