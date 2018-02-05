Rocket Fizz has a sweet Valentine's Day Deal!

SCOTTSDALE - Nothing says love like candy! But what kind of candy? You choose! Rocket Fizz truly is a candy store that takes you back. Way back.

They have all sorts of new and old candy, even the ones you no longer see in regular grocery stores. They specialize in candies that were popular in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

In fact, there is an entire wall with more than 100 flavors of salt water taffy, and you can fill a small bag for $5.99 or a large one for $7.99. And it's more than a candy store -- there's even old-fashioned soda pop.

But we have a sweet deal to surprise your sweetheart for Valentines Day. Rocket Fizz has mystery bags! Exactly what's inside is a secret, but there is definitely candy and toys, sometimes even a soda. They range in price from $5 to $9.

But Smart Shoppers, come on out from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, and you'll get half off the mystery bags! That means you'll only pay $2.50 to $4.50!



And if you want a little more control over what you get, we have a deal for that too! Also on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., you can get a $20 gift card for just $10. That's a lot of candy!

The deal is valid at both the Scottsdale and Surprise locations.