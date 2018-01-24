There is so much to see and do in the beautiful state of Arizona, so your Smart Shopper team decided to give you a Deal of the Day that lets you soak in the sights! Plus, you might be checking an item off your bucket list!

Segway of Scottsdale offers tours in Scottsdale and Tempe! The Scottsdale tour is two hours, and the Tempe tour is an hour and a half. Whether you're from here or not, you'll learn all kinds of fun facts about Arizona. Plus, you'll see unique sites like the San Francisco Giants Spring Training Center and a bird's eye view of Sun Devil Stadium.

THE DEAL:

The tour in Scottsdale will drop in price to $49! The Tempe tour price drops to $39! It would normally cost around $100. You have all day Thursday to either call 480-306-4801 and mention Smart Shopper or click here and enter the promo code: ABC15

IF YOU GO:

7330 E Earll Dr. Suite #R

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE TOURS:

Scottsdale Two-Hour Tour: On the 4.5 mile tour, you'll use an audio pack and ear bud system to hear your tour guide's safety instructions, historical narration and the occasional catchy tune! Scottsdale is a premier vacation destination. Known as, "The West's Most Western Town", this upscale area is all about world class resorts, spring training baseball, amazing food, pioneer history, southwestern gift shopping, beautiful Sonoran Desert scenery and art galleries.

Tempe 1.5 Hour Tour: This is great for beginners. You'll glide alongside a four-mile stretch of Tempe Town Lake, while listening to the tour guide narrations and the occasional catchy tune as well. Tempe is a modern jewel in the lush Sonoran Desert. Voted by Google as Arizona's "E-City" of 2015, you'll enjoy fun historical tidbits on this tour. Visitors flock to Tempe to walk the bridges, relax by the boating marina, and eat, hang out and enjoy Mill Avenue. This Segway tour is a lot of fun!