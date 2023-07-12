Retailers offering big sales to counter Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day wraps up tonight, but it's not the only retailer hoping to lure in customers with big sales right now.

It's Target Circle Week at Target. Now through Saturday customers can get deals on apparel, outdoor gear, electronics and even grocery items.

We found a 15.6 inch laptop from Lenovo $350 off.

Customers can also earn money as they shop. For example, if you spend $50 on Household Essentials, you can get a $15 Target Gift Card.

This is for Target Circle Members. The loyalty program is free to sign up.

Walmart+ Week runs through July 13. Toys and Electronics are up to 50% off.

We found a new Shark cordless stick vacuum marked down $150. Customers do not have to be a Walmart+ member to get in on these discounts.

Kohl's is promising one of the biggest savings events of the season with its Summer Cyber Deals.

The retailer is offering up to 60% off on Home Items, Clothing, Toys and more. There's also a special 'Buy One Get One for $1' deal on tees, tanks, shorts and even swimwear. All shoppers can earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Those sales end Thursday.

Today is also the final day for 'Black Friday in July' at Best Buy. Customers can save up to $200 on a MacBook Pro or get a Fitbit smartwatch for $100 off.

If you're a 'My Best Buy Plus' member the discounts are even bigger.

The savings aren't over yet! JC Penney will have its own 'Black Friday in July' sales event at the end of the month.

The retailer is promising to mark down items up to 80% off. There's also an extra 30% off coupon code.