PHOENIX - If you're looking to transform your house, you can make your home feel like it's completely renovated without the demolition. All you'll need to find are gems from Goodwill.

Realtor and designer James Judge has completed over 100 homes in seven years. Judge told us that he focuses on making the house feel like a home. That best part is, he decorates on a dime! He's a smart shopper!

He got a leather sofa for $25, a Crate and Barrel chair for $5, unique, clear bar stools for $7, mirrors for less than $8, a table for $10 and so much more! The chair didn't have legs, so he invested $40 in attaching legs to it. In just one room, counting the decorations and all the furniture, he spent a total of $200, maybe less! That's impressive!

Judge shared that you just need to get creative! He showed us some chairs he found when he went dumpster diving. He refinished them, and they look brand new! He also made a custom headboard with a free leather cushion and two men's belts nailed to the wall. In total, he invested about $80 to make the focal point of the room really stand out.

Lea Graham from Goodwill told us that you'll find deals at all of their locations every day. Follow the color tags. Whatever color is displayed has a corresponding discount attached! On Saturday, enjoy the 50% off sale! Click here to see the schedule, and find a location near you.

These tips aren't just for staging. They're great for freshening up your forever home!

Click here for some inspiration on how you can change the look and feel of your home and design. Follow James Judge on Instagram @flippingdiaries

This house is already sold, but click here to see the before and after photos. There are many Goodwill finds included!

Click here to see a recent listing. We were given the following information: The Goodwill items in this house include: Living Room- desk, coffee table, cream sofa and bench/ Family Room- grey chair, black and chrome side chairs, candle sticks/ Kitchen- barstools, accessories/ Bedroom One- wicker chair/ Bedroom Three- leather headboard.

Good luck with your next design!