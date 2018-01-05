Trade in your unwanted gift cards at Outlets at Anthem and get a bonus!

ANTHEM, AZ - Did you get a gift card to a store that you never shop at? Don't put it away! You can use those unwanted gift cards to get exactly what you want because it's raining gift cards at the Outlets at Anthem!

Starting Friday, January 5, they will buy back any gift cards you don't want. Plus give you an extra $5 dollar bonus for every gift card you exchange. So how does it work?

Bring your unused gift cards of $10 dollars or more to the customer service desk by January 21.

It's right inside the food court. For example, if you have two $25 dollar gift cards, you get $60 dollars in gift cards! $50 dollars for your cards, plus the bonus! That's another $10 in merchandise you didn't have before you went!

So what are you going to do with all of that new money? Shop! There are dozens of stores! From clothes, to shoes, to things for the kitchen. You can even use your gift cards for food! Plus, they never expire!

There are a couple conditions: they won’t accept them if there’s an expiration date. They can't be for a service, spa or dry cleaners. The card has to be for a store that sill exists and it can’t be in bankruptcy

Here are all the stores you have to choose from.

