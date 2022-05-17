Options for families to take advantage of affordable fun when it comes to professional sports

PHOENIX — As families throughout the Valley keep a firm grip on their money, ABC15 wondered about the impact attending big sporting events would have as families look for affordable fun.

ABC15 takes a look at how sports fans navigate Phoenix's home teams with the cost of most things around them on the rise.

Arizona Diamondbacks

As prices rise, on almost everything these days, some like Sarah Baumgartner take advantage of deals when they can.

"So, we paid about $14 for our ticket and were in row seven,” said Baumgartner.

The Baumgartner family enjoyed an afternoon matinee game last week at Chase Field.

"This is lunchtime, so you are buying some hotdogs and foods, so we did spend a little more, but with the price of tickets being lower it worked out just fine,” added Baumgartner.

The CEO of the Diamondbacks, Derrick Hall, says pricing depends on the time of day, day of the week, and the opposing team.

"So, those games that are mid-week would likely be the lowest tier, so that is where people would likely get those $15 tickets, “ said Hall.

Dave Wagner went to the same game with 15 students and chaperones from his school.

"They had hotdogs, popcorn, peanuts, and cotton candy. They had a great time,” said Wagner.

The cost for food alone, which Wagner says he paid out of his pocket, was $190.

But, if you want to plan and save, the team does let fans bring their own snacks and water into games.

"Although we have a variety of food here, you also want to make sure they don't feel like they have to have ballpark fare each and every game,” added Hall.

Phoenix Rising

As for soccer fans, there's plenty of excitement surrounding Phoenix Rising.

"We did not raise our ticket prices this year. We tried to include a lot of benefits for our season ticket members,” said Phoenix Rising General Manager Bobby Dulle.

Dulle is proud to offer tickets for $15.

Rising fans could also take advantage of a $22 bundle.

"You get your ticket to the match, you get food, you get a drink. I think that is a fantastic value,” added Dulle.

Dulle says while the team tries to keep tickets affordable, he is noticing the impact of inflation.

"All of the costs for us, whether it's getting the food and beverage into us, or maintaining our facility, our costs are going up,” added Dulle.

Arizona Coyotes

If you're a hockey fan, the Coyotes say they are reviewing their ticket pricing as they prepare for their move to Tempe.

No matter the game, or experience, families say take the time to plan things out.

"It is not something I think they can do regularly, to be honest with you. It would be a save-it-up and maybe do it once a summer or twice a summer,” added Wagner.