Never lose your keys, wallet or phone again!

It's so easy to misplace your keys, wallet and even your phone. But our Smart Shopper Team may have a solution!

It's the TrackR and we’re testing it out to see if it works before you spend your cash!

It’s a small tracking device that can be attached to almost anything and uses Bluetooth to connect with phones.

We bought the TrackR Pixel at Target for $24.99 and it seems pretty simple to use. All you have to do is register, download the app, and add your TrackR.

Attach the TrackR to everything you often lose and it's supposed to find your items with a press of a button.

If it’s your phone that you lose, you can use the TrackR to find it as well. It works both ways.

We hid all sorts of things all around our newsroom, up to 80 feet away and the TrackR worked every time. We were impressed at how easy it was to use.

So on our Bull/No Bull meter, we have to say it’s NO BULL.

If you happen to really lose something, meaning you actually leave it outside of your home, the app is supposed to work with that too. It uses GPS to track your item and the claim is you can actually see it’s location on a map. We didn’t try that option, since you need the bravo version.

We would love to know how it works for you so if you try it out, please share your experience!