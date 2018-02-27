Need a thrifty thrill? Check out the best Valley grocery deals of the week

PHOENIX - Don't break the bank on groceries. We sifted through the circulars to find you the best prices!

Albertsons has some juicy deals this week. Blueberries or blackberries are just 97 cents for a 6 oz. package. The limit is two at that price. Plus Albertsons is having its Fab 5 sale! You can get a dollar off all of these items if you buy five. That makes their Pillsbury cake mixes half off!

Safeway has that same Fab 5 sale! Look for the blue tags. Plus, New York strip steaks are $4.97 per pound for the value packs. Also, you can grab up to 4 boxes of some General Mills cereals at Safeway and pay just $1.99 each.

Print Bashas' coupons and you'll get Coke products for 77-cents for a 2 liter. Bashas' also has four packs of cinnamon rolls from the bakery for 89-cents. How sweet is that? In the meat case this week, pay just $3.77 a pound for boneless top sirloin steak and $1.47 for boneless skinless chicken breast.

Holy guacamole! Food City has avocados for 5 for $1. Mangoes are the same price. Also, Pepsi products are 79-cents a 2 liter at Food City. The limit is 6.

At Fry's you can get packs of chicken breast for buy 1 get 2 free. And check out their farmer's market sale. Cucumbers and green peppers are 2 for $1. Red and gold potatoes, zucchini and yellow squash are just 99-cents a pound.

