PHOENIX - Need a little inspiration?

The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is Jan. 12-14 at The Arizona State Fairgrounds. But you'll leave with more than just ideas, there are tons of freebies and discounts to be had.

Let's start with admission. Regular admission is $8, but there are special discounts!

Senior morning: On Friday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., seniors receive $4 admission

On Friday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., ALL attendees get $2.50 admission

Military appreciation: Active and retired members of the military receive $4 admission all weekend with valid Military ID.

Discount admission any day: Sign up at mchomeshows.com for $2 discounted admission, valid any day during the show.

Once you're in, here's what's included: