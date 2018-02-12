Make chocolate covered strawberries for your sweetie and save money! Tips from Tammie Coe!

Chocolate and strawberries are a genius combination! You can buy some or make your own!

We stopped by Tammie Coe Cakes to learn from the famous pastry chef.

Tammie showed us how she makes her strawberries, dipped and striped in white, milk and dark chocolate.

First, lay out parchment paper. Wash your strawberries, make sure they're completely dry, and make sure they're room temperature. Tammie had her strawberries out of the refrigerator for almost an hour before dipping them.

Suggestion: Leave the leaves because you can use them to hold the strawberries instead of trying to dip them with toothpicks.

For the chocolate, Tammie suggests using coating chocolate. It tempers and sets quicker and easier. You can microwave it over and over again too. If you prefer to use a chocolate bar, add butter. That should help make it smoother. You can either use a double boiler, microwave or boil water in a small saucepan with a Pyrex bowl over it.

When you grab the strawberries from the leaves, dip it into the white chocolate first, almost all the way up to the top. TAMMIE TIP: Then, when you go to place the strawberry on the parchment paper, set it down and slide it forward to keep the chocolate from making weird "feet" at the end of the berry.

Let it set either in the refrigerator or just on the parchment paper.

Then, dip the strawberry in the milk chocolate half way up. Place on the parchment paper, sliding it forward to keep the end of the berry smooth, and let it set.

After it's dry, dip the strawberry in the dark chocolate, just toward the bottom of the berry. Place on the parchment paper, sliding it forward to keep the end of the berry smooth. Let it set, and then wrap it in pretty foils or decorations for your loved one!

If you put chocolate in the refrigerator to cool, don't do it for an extended amount of time because the brown color can change to a white or chalky color. So, you may want to leave them out or just consume right away!

You can enjoy Tammie Coe's BEAUTIFULLY designed chocolate covered strawberries. Get nine of them for $27. If you want to make your own, Albertsons has 16 ounces of strawberries for just $.97!

There are so many more options! If you want to order something from Tammie Coe Cakes, click here.