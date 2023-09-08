Lou Malnati's offering free lunch for Scottsdale first responders on 9/11

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — To show appreciation for our first responders on 9/11, Lou Malnati's pizza restaurant in Scottsdale is offering free lunch.

The meal will be available to Scottsdale first responders on Monday, September 11, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. To RSVP, click here.

If you're not a first responder and want to give back you'll have the opportunity on this day. Just mention "Arizona First Responder Foundation" and 20% of your sale will go directly to support their efforts.

If you order online from Lou Malnati's Scottsdale location use the code GRPRSFUND23 to join in on the action.

Stop by for dinner, between 5-7 p.m. for a K-9 demonstration, interactive games, and wine tasting.

LOCATION:

17787 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255