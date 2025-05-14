Watch Now
Live Nation's Ticket to Summer promo is back with $30 concert tickets

Starting on May 21, you can get summer concert tickets for just $30
Posted
and last updated

Live Nation’s annual concert ticket special is back!

Starting on May 21, you can get summer concert tickets for just $30.

Some of the concerts include Avril Lavigne, Big Time Rush, Barenaked Ladies, The Black Keys, Goo Goo Dolls, Halsey, Keith Urban, Kesha, Kids Bop Kids, Pantera, Rod Stewart, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson, and more.

A limited number of tickets are available for each show through this special deal, but Rakuten and T-Mobile users can get early access to the sale on May 20.

Learn more and purchase tickets starting on May 21 here.

