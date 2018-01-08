Little golfers invited to the free 'Itty Bitty Open'!

You know all about "The Greatest Show on Grass." The Waste Management Phoenix Open starts at the end of the month. But did you know about the other big show? The itty bitty version!

The Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA) will host the 2018 Itty Bitty Open on Saturday, January 13 at 16 Valley-wide locations.

What is it?

Kids ages 3-5 and their parents will learn the basics of golf taught by the pros for free!

There are three clinics per location, held at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. After the clinics, there will be non-competitive golf games and tourneys.

Plus, you can leave your equipment at home! Each golfer gets a set of plastic golf clubs, balls, a bag, and a visor. They have to be with an adult "caddie."

Also, there's a fun contest during each session for the "Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team." Anything goes! Use your imagination! All winners get a congratulatory letter, a trophy, and two tickets for the R.S. Hoyt, Jr. Dream Day Activities at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open presented by Ak-Chin Indian Community.

Space is limited; you can sign up by calling 602-944-6168, or email Scott McNevin smcnevin@jgaa.org. Click here for locations!