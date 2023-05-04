LIST: Nurse Appreciation Week deals for May 6-12!

Attention, nurses and healthcare staff! May 6-12 is Nurse Appreciation Week for 2023!

Restaurants and stores around the Valley are offering deals to celebrate. Here are some of the deals we've been able to find!

GRIMALDI’S PIZZERIA

Teachers and nurses can get 15% off all orders from May 8-12! *Must show valid school or office I.D. Offer only valid from 5/8-5/12 at all participating locations. This offer is not eligible to be combined with any other discounts or promotions.

SCOOTER'S COFFEE

On Friday, May 5, in honor of Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day, Scooter’s Coffee will provide nurses and healthcare workers with a free medium Brewed Coffeeto show its appreciation and gratitude for these everyday heroes. The free medium Brewed Coffee offer is valid one per customer with healthcare identification on May 5, 2023, only at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is not available through order ahead on the mobile app.

CHIPOTLE

Enter for a chance to win a Burrito Care Package for your healthcare team! The restaurant is giving away $1 million in freebies for healthcare heroes. You can fill out the form online now through May 12.

ADIDAS

Nurses can get 30% off online and in-store, and 20% off at factory outlets.

LULULEMON

Get 15% off your purchase.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

Get 10% off your entire bill.

