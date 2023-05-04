LIST: Teacher Appreciation Week deals for May 8-12!

PHOENIX — Attention, educators! May 8-12 is Teacher Appreciation Week for 2023!

Restaurants and stores around the Valley are offering deals for Teacher Appreciation Week! Here are some of the deals we've been able to find! See one we missed? Send it to share@abc15.com!

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub sandwich with the purchase of an additional sub, chips, and drink!

MCALISTER'S DELI

Teachers who stop by between May 3-10 will receive a free 32-ounce tea with a valid school ID.

WHATABURGER

During Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12), Whataburger will celebrate educators by offering free weeklong breakfast entrées for all teachers. Throughout the week from 5 A.M. to 9 A.M., teachers can enjoy a free breakfast entrée including a Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with code WHATATEACHER23.

EINSTEIN BAGELS

Einstein Bagels is offering a 20% discount on gift cards for Teacher Appreciation Week! (A $20 gift card will only cost $16!) Save 20% on a card for a teacher you know, or on yourself to celebrate!

ARIZONA BROADWAY THEATER

The Arizona Broadway Theater says teachers can get a free ticket to see the production Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from May 7-13! Performances are at twice a day. The promotion is good for one show ticket and can be redeemed with a valid ID at the box office. For more on the show, click here.

MICHAELS

Michaels offers a 15% discount for teachers all year long with a free rewards membership! Just show your teacher ID at checkout!

COSTCO

While Costco doesn't offer free or discounted memberships, they do provide an exclusive offer for teachers to join Costco as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card!

HEADSPACE

Headspace offers free access to K-12 teachers and staff. About Headspace: "Whether you’re feeling inspired to connect more with your students or you’re looking for a new way to bring calm to your classroom, Headspace can help students build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Better focus, less stress, and happier thoughts are just a few minutes away."

GRIMALDI’S PIZZERIA

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering 15% off orders for teachers from May 8-12. You must show a valid ID card.